Why Tory Lanez Shouldn’t Have Dropped $35K In Discriminatory Store [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Tory Lanez was in a fancy Canadian department store when an employee “tried to play him like he was broke.” Tory turned around and dropped a cool $35,000 dollars on a purchase in order to prove the employee wrong. But, as many fans felt when he posted a video blasting the sales associate and showing off his new gear, Tory handled the situation a little backwards by spending his hard earned money at the store.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos