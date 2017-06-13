Why Tory Lanez Shouldn’t Have Dropped $35K In Discriminatory Store [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tory Lanez was in a fancy Canadian department store when an employee “tried to play him like he was broke.” Tory turned around and dropped a cool $35,000 dollars on a purchase in order to prove the employee wrong. But, as many fans felt when he posted a video blasting the sales associate and showing off his new gear, Tory handled the situation a little backwards by spending his hard earned money at the store.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

