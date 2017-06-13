Why Tory Lanez Shouldn’t Have Dropped $35K In Discriminatory Store [EXCLUSIVE]

Tory Lanez was in a fancy Canadian department store when an employee “tried to play him like he was broke.” Tory turned around and dropped a cool $35,000 dollars on a purchase in order to prove the employee wrong. But, as many fans felt when he posted a video blasting the sales associate and showing off his new gear, Tory handled the situation a little backwards by spending his hard earned money at the store.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Tory Lanez Shuts Down South Side Music Hall
