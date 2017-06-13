Promotional Content
Home > Promotional Content

The Eighth and Final Season is Out on Blu-Ray & Digital HD Now!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 59 mins ago
Leave a comment

 

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES final season has more romance and adventure than ever before! Own THE VAMPIRE DIARIES: THE COMPLETE EIGHTH AND FINAL SEASON on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD now. Blu-ray and DVD includes all 16 captivating episodes, a new featurette, the 2016 Comic-Con Panel and deleted scenes.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading The Eighth and Final Season is Out on Blu-Ray & Digital HD Now!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 7 hours ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 4 days ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 4 days ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 4 days ago
06.10.17
Photos