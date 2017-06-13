Promotional Content
Catch John Wick 2 on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital HD Now!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 3 hours ago
Legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement again by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. Also starring Laurence Fishburne, Common and John Leguizamo, own JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD now from Lionsgate.

Photos