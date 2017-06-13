Make Sure to Catch DC SuperHero Girls on DVD & Digital HD Now!

Let the games and action begin as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl face off against Lena Luthor and the Female Furies. Get ready for DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: INTERGALACTIC GAMES, an all-new animated movie – Now available on DVD and Digital HD!
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
5 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 5
2. MigosSource:Radio One 2 of 5
3. #CincinnatiSummerJam artists already hitting the stage! Showing up and showing out! #WizNationSource:Instagram 3 of 5
4. T.I.Source:Radio One 4 of 5
5. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 5 of 5
comments – Add Yours