Black Tony’s Cavaliers Bet Has Him Hiding In A Creek [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
A very panicked Black Tony called up to talk to Rickey Smiley. He explained that he was in a creek, “trying to stay alive.” He still owes money to people because of the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, so he decided to hide out because he was scared. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos