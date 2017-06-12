Rita Brent Prays For Divine Interference For Lebron James & The Cavaliers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were off to a rough start to the NBA Finals. The Cavs have been busting their behinds trying to win against the mega-team that is the Golden State Warriors, in the Cavaliers’ own hometown! Many people are rooting for the Cavs, though it is an uphill battle for them. Guest-host Rita Brent decided to give them a little extra help with a prayer.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

