The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Amber Rose Set Twitter Ablaze This Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


Amber Rose turned a normal day on Twitter to a notable one when she posted a photo without pants or underwear, with her legs expertly crossed. The photo showed a bit of her pubic hair and featured the hashtag, #bringbackthebush. Instagram took it down, of course, but Twitter kept the photo (and the controversy surrounding it) alive and well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It even sparked a new challenge, and people are getting pretty creative. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Amber Rose Checks Gary With Da Tea For Reporting Crazy Stories About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Rose On Donald Trump: “One Man Ain’t Gon’ Stop Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

18 photos Launch gallery

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Continue reading 8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we’ve loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West’s eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose’s best moments throughout the years.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 7 hours ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 4 days ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 4 days ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 4 days ago
06.10.17
Photos