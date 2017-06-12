How Amber Rose Set Twitter Ablaze This Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Amber Rose turned a normal day on Twitter to a notable one when she posted a photo without pants or underwear, with her legs expertly crossed. The photo showed a bit of her pubic hair and featured the hashtag, #bringbackthebush. Instagram took it down, of course, but Twitter kept the photo (and the controversy surrounding it) alive and well.

It even sparked a new challenge, and people are getting pretty creative. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

