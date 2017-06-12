How Amber Rose Set Twitter Ablaze This Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

Amber Rose turned a normal day on Twitter to a notable one when she posted a photo without pants or underwear, with her legs expertly crossed. The photo showed a bit of her pubic hair and featured the hashtag, #bringbackthebush. Instagram took it down, of course, but Twitter kept the photo (and the controversy surrounding it) alive and well.
Continue reading 8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch
8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch
Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we’ve loved every moment of it.
From being the apple of Kanye West’s eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose’s best moments throughout the years.