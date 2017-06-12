Michael Rapaport Goes Too Far in His Feud with The Cavs and Their Fans

Michael Rapaport didn’t make any friends in Cleveland when he visited for Game 3 of the NBA Finals last week.

Rapaport shouted, “It’s over!” at Cavaliers fans during a taping of “Undisputed” on Fox Sports. Later, Rapaport showed up to the game with a broom in hand.

But for some reason, Rapaport is still trying to troll Cavaliers fans, and things have taken an odd turn.

Best recognized for his role as Phoebe’s boyfriend on “Friends,” Rapaport is a New Yorker who seems to have some jealousy issues. That’s understandable, considering his New York Knicks had an embarrassing 31-51 season plagued by drama.

Following his antics last week, Cavaliers fans on Twitter poked fun at Rapaport and it carried over into the weekend. Some of Rapaport’s tweets are too vulgar to share, but here is a sampling:

Somebody bring me the biggest guy,

I want Mr.ClevelandTwitter somebody with some fight in them #ClevelandTwitter pic.twitter.com/JhiAhH6yfQ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 11, 2017

And then, Rapaport posted this bizarre clip of himself in the shower:

As things progressed, they got personal, with Rapaport making threats against some fans in a podcast.

Things got even more personal when Rapaport’s podcast co-host posted one fan’s address and offered money to fans to vandalize his home

So @MichaelRapaport has come after my kids, and his podcast cohost is now giving out my address and offering people $ to vandalize. Classy. pic.twitter.com/ZTmWQFUqUx — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 12, 2017

Here is your spokesman's podcast. His cohost threatens to egg my house and offers money for people to do it. pic.twitter.com/a9XiZpXvIx — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 12, 2017

