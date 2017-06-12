Uncategorized
Camille Cosby Joins Bill Cosby In Court for First Time

Posted 21 hours ago
Mrs. Cosby is the first family member to come to court with the embattled comedian.

 

For the first time since his trial for aggravated indecent assault began, Bill Cosby arrived to court with his wife of 53 years, Camille, on Monday.

Since the trial opened, Cosby has arrived to court flanked with various celebrities including Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and two appearances by Joe Torry.

So far, none of his four daughters have come to court with him.

People think that because of optics that if you don’t see them here, then they don’t love you and you’re not together anymore,” said Cosby’s longtime publicist Andrew Wyatt. “That doesn’t say that you don’t have the support. What it says is that you want to protect your family from being attacked by this media circus out here, and that’s OK.”

CNN reports that the prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling 12 witnesses to the stand over last week.

Andrea Constand, the former Temple employee who says that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in January 2004, testified that Cosby, a Temple alum, mentored her and then took advantage of her at his home in the suburbs of Philadelphia by giving her drugs and digitally penetrating her.

Cosby’s defense attorneys argue that their sexual contact was part of a consensual relationship between the two.

The outlet reports that Cosby said before the trial that he does not plan to testify, though Wyatt suggested last week that “nothing’s ever off the table.”

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

SOURCE: CNN

Cosby’s Sexual Assault Trial Ironically Begins During Trump Presidency

Cosby’s Youngest Daughter Comes To His Defense In Open Letter

 

