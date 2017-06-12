Entertainment
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making History

All of this winnin'!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Congratulations are in order for John Legend.

The singer is well on his way to making history after winning a Tony Award on Sunday as a producer of the Broadway play revival Jitney. John earned an Oscar two years ago with Common for co-writing the Best Original Song winner “Glory” from the Martin Luther King Jr. biopic Selma. As for Grammys, the “All of Me” singer has those in abundance, winning ten since his debut in 2006.

After Sunday night’s win, Legend is just an Emmy shy of being a member of the prestigious EGOT circle, which includes stars like Whoopi Goldberg and Audrey Hepburn. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, is more excited about the new milestone than he is, tweeting:

Congrats to Mr. Legend!

