Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right Before She Disses Nicki Minaj

It was all love until the Bronx spitter brought up The Barbie.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Leave it to Remy Ma to rep “U.N.I.T.Y.” and diss Nicki Minaj in the same show.

The Bronx spitter gave her audience a star studded set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday. After performing some of her hits, Remy showed respect to other women in the game by bringing some heavy hitters on stage. Cardi B came out first with a hyped-up version of her song “Foreva.” Next up was Young M.A with “OOOUUU” and Lil’ Kim with “Quiet Storm (Remix).”

This wasn’t it.

Things hit another level when MC Lyte, Monie Love, Rah Digga, and The Lady of Rage took to the stage before Queen Latifah came out performing her classic “U.N.I.TY.”

After all this positive love and harmony, things turned t the dark side when the OGs left the stage. Once Remy was solo again, she went right into her diss track to Nicki Minaj, “shETHER.”

In the middle of the performance, Remy stopped the track and had some words for Miss Minaj. “Some real motherf*ckin’ queens just came out here,” she said. Remy left the stage with a mic drop.

Nicki has yet to respond to Remy. Though Nicki’s continuous jabs at Remy are sure to be played in the future, it’s something to be said when you have a line of hip hop legends backing you up on stage. You can watch clips of the performances below.


 

 

