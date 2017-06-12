9 O'Clock News
Jay Z And Damian Marley Collaboration In The Works

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Jay Z

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


Jay Z’s recent visit to Jamaica sparks rumor of new music with Damian Marley. Hov payed a visit to Tuff Gong studios and spent time with friends and fans alike on the stay.

The prospect of the dancehall star and son of Reggae legend Bob Marley working with the Brooklyn veteran MC isn’t a far-fetched notion, as Damian Marley recorded a similar joint project in 2010 with Nas in the form of Distant Relatives. In a report from DancehallHipHop, the business mogul born Shawn Carter hobnobbed with fans and local artists alike, including icons like Sister Nancy and Junior Reid among several others. The site also wrote that a source informed them that the two artists recorded tracks at Tuff Gong.

