Lil Wayne Tells Birdman ‘Suck My D*ck’ On Stage [VIDEO]

We all thought Lil Wayne and Birdman were on good terms once again, following a long legal squabble over financial details at Cash Money Records. Not so fast! Wayne appears to have killed that idea, with a recent concert video emerging that shows Wayne calling out his mentor and boss by name.
Wayne lays it out real clear for the Cash Money mogul: “Birdman, you can suck my dick!”
