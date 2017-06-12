9 O'Clock News
Lil Wayne Tells Birdman 'Suck My D*ck' On Stage [VIDEO]

Posted 1 day ago
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony

We all thought Lil Wayne and Birdman were on good terms once again, following a long legal squabble over financial details at Cash Money Records. Not so fast! Wayne appears to have killed that idea, with a recent concert video emerging that shows Wayne calling out his mentor and boss by name.

Wayne lays it out real clear for the Cash Money mogul: “Birdman, you can suck my dick!”

To #Birdman, Love #LilWayne

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Photos