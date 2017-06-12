Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist

See the photo that started the beef.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Amber Rose has never been afraid of a little controversy, so it comes as no surprise that she broke the Internet over the weekend with a racy photo.

The model took to Instagram to share a risque photo of herself nearly nude, showing off her private parts and drenched in oil to promote her upcomig Slut Walk. But Piers Morgan, who also isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, was not here for Muva’s naked body.

He tweeted Amber:

However, the unapologetic beauty wasted no time clapping back. She replied:

That’s when the two opinionated personalities clashed:

Not one to be outdone, Piers replied:

Amber even compared her photo to a similar one of Adam Levine, which Piers defended as charity work:

Amber’s controversial pic still has the Internet buzzing. Piers should have learned from Muva’s Twitter fued with Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian and Tyga — she claps back hard, so come prepared.

Amber Rose’s Slutwalk is set for October 2017.

Amber Rose On 'Extra'

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

18 photos Launch gallery

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Continue reading 8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we've loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West's eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose's best moments throughout the years.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist
 5 hours ago
06.12.17
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 2 days ago
06.11.17
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 4 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 4 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 4 days ago
06.09.17
Photos