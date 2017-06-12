Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist

Amber Rose has never been afraid of a little controversy, so it comes as no surprise that she broke the Internet over the weekend with a racy photo.
The model took to Instagram to share a risque photo of herself nearly nude, showing off her private parts and drenched in oil to promote her upcomig Slut Walk. But Piers Morgan, who also isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, was not here for Muva’s naked body.
Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we've loved every moment of it.
From being the apple of Kanye West's eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose's best moments throughout the years.