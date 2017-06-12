Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

7 Things Every Single Person Should Know by TD Jakes

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Hillsong - Let Hope Rise

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Being single can be difficult but Bishop TD Jakes has come up with some a list of seven prolific things every single person should know.

In this video Jakes talks about deepening your relationship with God, avoid people who seek to control you, respect marriage and more.  Watch the video for the full list and don’t forget to take notes so when you do meet that person, you are ready!


REALATED STORY: 10 Power Messages From Bishop T.D. Jakes To Get You Through 2017 

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Things Every Single Person Should Know by TD Jakes

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 24 hours ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Photos