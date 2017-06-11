Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

#AmberRoseChallenge People Are Recreating Amber Rose’s Pristine Puddycat Photo & It’s Hilarious

First the Bow Wow challenge, now this…

Amber Rose Reacts To The #AmberRoseChallenge

After Muva showed her regal rosebud to millions this weekend, the sexy #Slutwalk advocate started a social media trend. The #AmberRoseChallenge is taking over Instagram with hilarious hairy hoo-hah snaps endorsed by Amber Rose herself.

The femanist was quoted saying, “Amber Rose challenge anyone? Lol 😂 post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave 🙄

Photos