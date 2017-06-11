AmberRoseChallenge People Are Recreating Amber Rose’s Pristine Puddycat Photo & It’s Hilarious

Via | Bossip
First the Bow Wow challenge, now this…
Amber Rose Reacts To The #AmberRoseChallenge
After Muva showed her regal rosebud to millions this weekend, the sexy #Slutwalk advocate started a social media trend. The #AmberRoseChallenge is taking over Instagram with hilarious hairy hoo-hah snaps endorsed by Amber Rose herself.
The femanist was quoted saying, “Amber Rose challenge anyone? Lol 😂 post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave 🙄”
