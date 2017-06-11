Church Announcements: How Talking Like A Duck Killed Junior [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Bernice Jenkins’ church announcements, she shares sad news about the passing of Junior, who was trying to show off for his girlfriend at work. Sadly, he outdid himself, and his body could not handle it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

