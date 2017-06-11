The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: How Talking Like A Duck Killed Junior [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
In Bernice Jenkins’ church announcements, she shares sad news about the passing of Junior, who was trying to show off for his girlfriend at work. Sadly, he outdid himself, and his body could not handle it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

