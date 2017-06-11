Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s Pantless Instagram Pic

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Amber Rose clearly has something to say…and not with words.

The social media maven is about to kick off her 3rd Annual Slutwalk and pulled a stunt for the gram that was racier than anything she’s ever done. In a very controversial Instagram shot, Muva posed on a staircase with a bikini top, fur coat and no bottoms with her exposed pubic hairs on full display. After racking up almost a million likes, the social media site took it down.

Well okay #AmberRose 👀 Who's still watching the #NBAFinals? 😂 #AmberRoseSlutWalk

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Muva, however, is clearly unbothered. “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f–k because everyone picked it up already,” Amber captioned her follow up post using the hashtags #amberroseslutwalk and #bringbackthebush

 

And as expected, nothing epic ever goes down on social media without a challenge to follow. The Amber Rose challenge soon began, with fans recreating the controversial nude pic using a variety of clever objects to mimic Muva’s “bush.”

 

Amber later addressed the backlash from the picture, saying she was especially ticked off at people questioning her motherhood based off a photo.”I didn’t see any piece of my vagina in that photo. I just seen hair,” the Slutwalk founder argues. “And what the f–k does that have to do with me being a mother? I’m an amazing mother. By the way, my son sees me naked every day. Ya’ll are the ones that make it sexual.”

What are your thoughts on Amber’s semi-nude pic? Comment below.

SOURCE: The Shade Room | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

6 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s Pantless Instagram Pic

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 24 hours ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 1 day ago
06.11.17
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 2 days ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 3 days ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 3 days ago
06.09.17
Photos