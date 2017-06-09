Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His Former Business Partner

It’s rare to listen to hip hop these days and not hear a beat produced by London On Da Track

But according to his former co-producer, London didn’t make all those hot beats for artists like Drake, 2 Chainz and T.I. by himself. TMZ reports that a producer named Arsenio Archer claims he teamed with London and the two created a ton of hit tracks, including “Sneakin’” by Drake and 21 Savage, and “About the Money” by T.I.

However, Archer says that when the money from the records started rolling in, he didn’t see a dime of it. He decided to take matters into his own hands and file a lawsuit against the Atlanta producer. Archer claimed in the court docs that he co-produced all of those tracks and many more with London, adding key melodies, vocals and arrangements. He says that London never got his permission to use his work and didn’t fully compensated him.

But London isn’t the only one catching heat from Archer. He’s also suing a slew of record labels and publishing companies including Cash Money, Universal, Warner, Def Jam, Boozie Bad Azz Publishing, Young Jeezy Music and Sony/ATV for copyright infringement.