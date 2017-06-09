Entertainment
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans Who Were Harassing HIm

Well, damn.

August Alsina let us know a long time ago that he’s not to be played with — but this time around, he had the protection to back up his actions

According to TMZ, the singer allegedly flashed a gun at persistent fans who wouldn’t stop following him while at the grocery store. Law enforcement sources say that August was shopping at Food 4 Less at around 9 p.m. on  Wednesday in San Fernando Valley when three girls and a guy hounded him to take pics with them.

The singer, who recently revealed that he’s battling liver disease, reportedly told them to back off because he wasn’t feeling well, but they persisted. A source says August grabbed a gun from his car, slid it down his waistband and showed the butt of the gun as the group approached. An employee saw what was happening and called the cops, but August was nowhere in sight by the time they arrived.

However, law enforcement sources say that the case will go nowhere. August has yet to respond to the accusations, but with all the stalking and violent threats made to celebrities on a daily basis — he probably felt the need to protect himself.

At least he didn’t have to fire shots, unlike Kenya Moore.

Photos