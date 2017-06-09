Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To Conceive With Lamar Odom

Shocking.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Now that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom are no longer a married couple, the reality star finally feels comfortable revealing more details about the dark times in their marriage.

In a preview of Sunday’s KUWTK season finale, Khlo’ meets with her sister Kim Kardashian West’s fertility specialist, in order to see if she could be a potential surrogate for Kim and husband Kanye West’s third child. When the doctor asked Tristan Thompson‘s lady if she’d ever tried conceiving before, Khloé answered, “Yes.”

She explained, “I fake tried. I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest. So, I just kept pretending I was doing it.” You may recall that Khloé and Lamar were going through some rough times when she was “fake trying” to conceive on their show Khloé and Lamar. She continued to share, “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew that it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him, like, even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s**t to deal with.”

Judging by the way that things turned out for the couple, it’s a good thing she went with her instinct.

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 2 days ago
06.09.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Photos