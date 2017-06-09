Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving ‘The Game’

Pooch Hall was the man in the early 2010’s when The Game was one of the hottest shows on television.

But after leaving the show, many people wondered what happened to their “Derwin Davis?” The star recently opened up about what really happened when he left the popular BET show to transition into another hit series, Ray Donovan. Pooch chatted with Rocsi Diaz and Nina Parker on their Little Black Dress podcast and revealed that things didn’t go as planned when his team was negotiating with BET.

He told the hosts, “So when we were in negotiating, I kind of was like, ‘Uh oh’, because I knew how BET got down and I knew how the producers got down. It’s almost like you have this opportunity that we gave you, we want you to be loyal. It wasn’t like fly eagle fly. When we tried to make it work. It was like, ‘Well we can’t do that.’ Part of me was like, ‘I don’t want to leave’ because when you start making that type of money and getting that type of love, I was literally like the mayor of Atlanta.”

Pooch added that when the network announced that he’d landed the Ray Donovan role, BET stopped communicating with him. He said, “When that sh*t hit Deadline, the emails and phone calls just ceased. It was like crickets. Then my lawyer called and asked has anyone from BET or Business Affairs called you? I was just like, ‘We might as well focus on Showtime because I know what that means.’ It was like the doors closed and all of a sudden no more BET Awards, it was like nothing. My peoples were like, “are you still acting?’”

Hall admitted that the rejection almost lead him into depression, saying, “It was just like tough to deal with because all of a sudden it was almost like – the urban side of it was just like “Where’s our guy?” and it was just like Damn, man, BET let another one go in a sense. And yo, you go through sh*t. I don’t care how tough I am. A guy or whatever man. We have feelings and certain things hurt us and bother us and you know we’re not indestructible. So it messed with me. And I’m not afraid to say it. I kinda got depressed.”

But things eventually turned around for Pooch. “But then people were like “Yo dude, you’re on Ray Donovan…with Oscar winning cats. What are you talking about?” And I was just like Well, you go from being the lead and as an actor I’m an artist, I just want to spit dialogue. It’s almost like telling a rapper who’s got like ill tracks, “Well you just gotta sing the hook. Or just write for him.” It’s like “Dog I can spit”. But now you’re running elbows and shaking hands with different people,” he said.

Although The Game is over and Pooch’s relationship with BET is a wrap, there’s plenty more on the horizon for the actor.

Listen to the full interview here.