Gary’s Tea: BET Is Reportedly Footing A Big Bill For Gucci Mane’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir are gearing up to say “I do” in front of all their friends and family… and the rest of the country. The rapper and his soon-to-be wifey are planning their wedding, and BET is footing the bill, and the airing the ceremony in a special this fall.

Debra Antney (known for launching the careers of Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane, and her role on “Growing Up Hip-Hop”) joins Gary With Da Tea for this pouring of the tea. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos