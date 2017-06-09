Gary’s Tea: BET Is Reportedly Footing A Big Bill For Gucci Mane’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir are gearing up to say “I do” in front of all their friends and family… and the rest of the country. The rapper and his soon-to-be wifey are planning their wedding, and BET is footing the bill, and the airing the ceremony in a special this fall.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Debra Antney (known for launching the careers of Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane, and her role on “Growing Up Hip-Hop”) joins Gary With Da Tea for this pouring of the tea. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gucci Mane On Finding Happiness After Prison [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Gucci Mane & Future’s Mixtape Shouldn’t Be Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gucci Mane Should Be A Part Of The Black Lives Matter Conversation [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]