Black Tony Landed A Feature In 2 Chainz & Travis Scott’s “4 AM!” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony is slowly working his way up to hip-hop stardom. First, Gucci Mane recognized him for all of his undying support, and now, he is actually featured on the outro of Travis Scott and 2 Chainz‘ new song, “4 AM.” Check out the dope new song above to hear Black Tony’s contribution to it in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

