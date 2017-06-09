Uncategorized
Jordin Sparks Planning National Anthem Performance Before Game Four of the NBA Finals

Before the Golden State Warriors try to wrap up their second NBA championship in three years tonight in Cleveland, Jordin Sparks will take care of National Anthem duties at Quicken Loans Arena.

The “American Idol” vet will belt the Star Spangled Banner before LeBron James and his Cavs try to launch another improbable comeback over the Warriors. Last year, the team fell behind 3 games to 1 before winning three straight to capture its first NBA championship.

Golden State beat Cleveland during Wednesday night’s showdown by five points, 118-113.

Train singer Pat Monohan, Carlos Santana and Rascal Flatts performed the anthem in Games 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Before Game 2 last Sunday, Santana stirred social media after appearing to add another verse to his electric guitar rendition of the anthem by mistake.

Watch the Cavs and Warriors face off for Game 4 tonight (June 9) on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

 

