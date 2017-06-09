Uncategorized
Dave Chappelle Donates His $50K Check to a Charity for Flint, Michigan Residents

2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


Dave Chappelle was scheduled to perform at a benefit show for Flint, Michigan last year to assist victims of the city’s water crisis, but had to cancel the appearance.

This week, he made up for his absence by donating every bit of his $50,000 paycheck from a make-up gig, which took place Wednesday (June 7) at The Whiting.

During the performance, Chappelle announced he was going to donate the proceeds to a local charity.

The lucky recipient ended up being the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which was presented a check onstage. CEO Isaiah Oliver, who accepted the gift from Chappelle, tells TMZ the money will help children exposed to lead in Flint’s water. Oliver says they’re grateful for Dave’s commitment.


 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of George Pimentel and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of TMZ, EURweb, and YouTube

