Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

How The Cosby Trial Caused Keshia Knight Pulliam to Skip Out on Her Custody Agreement

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Trial Begins For Bill Cosby

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Turns out Keshia Knight Pulliam chose Bill Cosby over her ex-husband’s paternal rights when she decided to attend day one of her TV dad’s sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania, according to TMZ.

Pulliam’s decision to escort Cosby into the courtroom on Monday (June 5) violated a court order in her child custody agreement, according to a new filing from her ex Ed Hartwell.

The former NFL player says he only gets to see their daughter, Ella Grace, for one hour twice a week, but Keshia traveled out of state with the baby on Monday to be by Cosby’s side. The trip prevented Hartwell from his court-designated time with Ella Grace that was scheduled for Tuesday. Apparently, the actress was still out of town.

Hartwell accuses Pulliam of being in contempt and is seeking a make-up visit with his daughter. He also wants her to pay for his court and lawyer fees related to the matter.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Khloé Reveals A Huge Secret About Trying To…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
August Alsina Allegedly Flashes A Gun At Fans…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Is 2 Chainz Being Targeted By Police In…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Producer For Drake And T.I. Sued By His…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Watch: White Woman Goes On A Racist Rant…
 1 day ago
06.10.17
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 2 days ago
06.09.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 2 days ago
06.09.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 2 days ago
06.08.17
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.07.17
Photos