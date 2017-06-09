How The Cosby Trial Caused Keshia Knight Pulliam to Skip Out on Her Custody Agreement

Turns outchoseover her ex-husband’s paternal rights when she decided to attend day one of her TV dad’s sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania, according to TMZ

Pulliam’s decision to escort Cosby into the courtroom on Monday (June 5) violated a court order in her child custody agreement, according to a new filing from her ex Ed Hartwell.

The former NFL player says he only gets to see their daughter, Ella Grace, for one hour twice a week, but Keshia traveled out of state with the baby on Monday to be by Cosby’s side. The trip prevented Hartwell from his court-designated time with Ella Grace that was scheduled for Tuesday. Apparently, the actress was still out of town.

Hartwell accuses Pulliam of being in contempt and is seeking a make-up visit with his daughter. He also wants her to pay for his court and lawyer fees related to the matter.

