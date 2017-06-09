Man Goes On Racist Rant at Starbucks



Man Goes On Racist Rant at Starbucks



Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The incident started, police say, when William Boucher, a 23-year-old white man wearing a light-colored suit, became angry when someone spilled a beverage on him shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Starbucks on West Lake Street.

The situation spilled onto the sidewalk, where Boucher spat on a man, 30, and woman, 34, police said. Read more on CNN

Boucher also:

  • Called children disposable vermin
  • Told one man “Get on all fours right now. … Do not walk off on two legs”
  • Told another man “Shut up, slave. Do not talk to me”
  • Punched a 59 year old man

For all of this William Boucher has been charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor battery and will appear in court on July 5th.

Check out the video below

Photos