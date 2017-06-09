Jalen Rose Blames Cavs’ Defeat On ‘Kardashian Kurse’

Do we believe it? Could it be true that Khloe is the reason the Cavs may possibly get swept in the finals? WEll Jalen Rose seems to think so.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” last night ahead of Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, analyst Jalen Rose served up his thoughts on the “Kardashian Kurse.” And he reiterated his opinion after the game as well.

As you all know, Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson is in a relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. There were rumors that Tristan and Khloe broke up right before the playoffs, but she (predictably) posted a picture of him on her SnapChat to prove they’re still together. It’s unclear what the current status of their relationship is right now, but it definitely seems like the “Kardashian Kurse” is real. READ MORE

