J.R. Smith And Wife Share Emotional Journey of Premature Daughter [VIDEO]

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and his wife Shirley sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to talk about their daughter Dakota, who was born premature.

My boo got her first bottle today! #proudofyoubaby #kotastrong A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

The interview aired before Game 3 of the series between the Cavaliers and the Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Dakota was born five months early in January and weighed just one pound. In late May, weighting 7 pounds, 5 ounces, the baby girl was able to leave the NICU.

#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW) A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

For Mother’s Day, while Dakota was still hospitalized, the Smiths brought flowers to the new mothers in the Cleveland Clinic NICU unit. It was a way for them to honor all the mothers who were going through a similar situation as they did.

The things that go on while I'm at practice!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love it!!!! Tell em #DemiB A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

source: News5.com

