“The Bachelorette” Recap Puts Rickey Smiley & Porsha In The Hot Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

On Dish Nation, the crew was catching up on their reality TV with a recap of The Bachelorette. A contestant on the show asked if he could kiss the Bachelorette before he planted one on her, and Porsha Williams had an issue with that choice. When she asked the men in the room if they’ve ever asked a woman’s permission before kissing her, things took a funny twist! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Holla At Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Were The RHOA Girls Too Hard On Porsha Williams? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Porsha Williams Discusses Her Longtime Feud With Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
31 Times Porsha Williams Was #BodyGoals
15 photos Launch gallery
31 Times Porsha Williams Was #BodyGoals
1. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 1 of 15
2. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 2 of 15
3. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 3 of 15
4. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 4 of 15
5. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 5 of 15
6. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 6 of 15
7. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 7 of 15
8. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 8 of 15
9. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 9 of 15
10. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 12 of 15
13. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Porsha Williams’ Is #BodyGoalsSource:Instagram 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours