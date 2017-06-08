“The Bachelorette” Recap Puts Rickey Smiley & Porsha In The Hot Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Dish Nation, the crew was catching up on their reality TV with a recap of The Bachelorette. A contestant on the show asked if he could kiss the Bachelorette before he planted one on her, and Porsha Williams had an issue with that choice. When she asked the men in the room if they’ve ever asked a woman’s permission before kissing her, things took a funny twist! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

