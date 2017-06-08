The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Lil Terio Got Arrested For Trafficking [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Lil Terio is back in the news again after he had a run-in with the law. According to Special K, he apparently got arrested for tracking tons of product from Mexico- but it’s not what you’d expect. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos