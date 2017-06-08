Lil Yachty Hilariously Tells The Story Of His First Time Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lil Yachty took to Instagram to speak about the first things he thought he had when he got to prison. The account that follows is absolutely hilarious. He talks about his arrival and all the things he didn’t know about going in that totally caught him off guard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack and Da Brat translate his story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is An Acquired Taste [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Lil Yachty Probably Actually Is Happy All The Time [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is Smarter Than We Thought He Was [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]