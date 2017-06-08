Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

James Comey Testifies on Leaking Details of a Meeting to Prompt an Investigation

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

FBI Head Blames Increase In Violent Crime On Increased Scrutiny Of Cops

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now


At his hearing today (06-09-17) before the Senate Intel Committee, former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump, testified that he leaked details of an Oval Office meeting with Trump to prompt an independent investigation of Russia’s possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Comey said that after he was kicked to the curb by Trump in May and threatened that he (Trump) had tapes of their meetings, Comey essentially told a friend and faculty member of Columbia Law School to share details from his own memo of the meetings which is how it leaked to the NY Times.

“My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square. And so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons. But I asked him to…because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

Interestingly, while Comey was still testifying to the committee, news outlets identified that person as Dan Richman who the New York Times had previously ID’d as a longtime Comey friend.

Asked during testimony why he had not simply leaked the memo himself to NYT, Comey said he had just been fired and media was camped out at the end of his driveway.

“I worried it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach,” Comey said, causing laughter in the hall.

The former FBI Director also said he hopes there are tapes of his meetings with Trump, and called on the president to release them.

“Release all the tapes,” Comey said on Thursday. “I’m good with it.”


SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of NewsOne Now

Video Courtesy of NBC News and YouTube

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 24 hours ago
06.08.17
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Remember When Bill Maher Defended Using The N-Word…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Photos