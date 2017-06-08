Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

John McCain Tries to Explain His Incoherent Questioning with Arizona Diamondbacks Games

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

MEXICO-US-MC CAIN

Source: PEDRO PARDO / Getty


John McCain appeared out of sorts and incoherent during his questioning of former FBI Director James Comey today and social media took notice – so much so, that the Arizona Senator had to release a statement explaining his bizarre behavior.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads,” McCain wrote in a statement. “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.”

This all went down some three hours into the hearing, when it was McCain’s turn to question Comey. The hearing was called to investigate allegations that President Trump tried to squash Comey’s investigation into his administration’s ties with Russia.

Sen. McCain used his time to grill accuse Comey of prematurely ending his probe into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, and was clearly struggling to explain what this had to do with Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

“Obviously she was a candidate for president at the time, she was clearly involved in this whole situation where fake news – as you just described it, ‘big deal’, uhhh…took place. You’re going to have to help me out here,” McCain said.

“I’m a little confused, senator,” Comey answered.

Also, McCain twice referred to Trump as Comey.

Watch below:


In McCain’s explanation afterward, he said: “What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice.”

He continued, “In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what ‘no reasonable prosecutor’ would conclude about the evidence.”

McCain reiterated wanting to see Comey apply the same approach to the questioning with Trump as he did regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record,” McCain concluded.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, suddenly thrust into the current national nightmare, responded to their devoted fan with a shrug.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Pedro Pardond and Getty Images

Tweets and Second and Third Videos Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Video Courtesy of the Washington Post and EURweb

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cassius’s ‘First Supper’ Honors The Unapologetic, Cultural Badasses…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
40 Glocc Hits The Game With A $200K…
 19 hours ago
06.09.17
Oprah Says ‘Underground’ Is Too Expensive For OWN…
 24 hours ago
06.08.17
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Remember When Bill Maher Defended Using The N-Word…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 3 days ago
06.06.17
Photos