John McCain Tries to Explain His Incoherent Questioning with Arizona Diamondbacks Games

appeared out of sorts and incoherent during his questioning of former FBI Directortoday and social media took notice – so much so, that the Arizona Senator had to release a statement explaining his bizarre behavior.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads,” McCain wrote in a statement. “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.”

McCain issues a statement on his hearing questions, suggests he shouldn't "stay up late watching Diamondbacks night games" pic.twitter.com/09sSpT0Vcn — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) June 8, 2017

This all went down some three hours into the hearing, when it was McCain’s turn to question Comey. The hearing was called to investigate allegations that President Trump tried to squash Comey’s investigation into his administration’s ties with Russia.

Sen. McCain used his time to grill accuse Comey of prematurely ending his probe into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, and was clearly struggling to explain what this had to do with Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

“Obviously she was a candidate for president at the time, she was clearly involved in this whole situation where fake news – as you just described it, ‘big deal’, uhhh…took place. You’re going to have to help me out here,” McCain said.

“I’m a little confused, senator,” Comey answered.

Also, McCain twice referred to Trump as Comey.

Watch below:

In McCain’s explanation afterward, he said: “What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice.”

He continued, “In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what ‘no reasonable prosecutor’ would conclude about the evidence.”

McCain reiterated wanting to see Comey apply the same approach to the questioning with Trump as he did regarding Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record,” McCain concluded.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, suddenly thrust into the current national nightmare, responded to their devoted fan with a shrug.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Pedro Pardond and Getty Images

Tweets and Second and Third Videos Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Video Courtesy of the Washington Post and EURweb