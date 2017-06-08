Church Bus Involved in Crash in Atlanta Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

ATLANTA — A church bus crashed outside of Atlanta Thursday afternoon. At least 17 people, including some children, were hurt.

Helicopter video of the crash scene showed the charter bus overturned onto its top. The front of the bus was resting next to a dark-colored sedan.

Three air ambulances transported injured patients from the crash site along with several other ambulances on the ground.

READ MORE: KDVR.com

Article Courtesy of WAGA-TV Atlanta and KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV Denver

Picture Courtesy of Hemera Technologies and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WAGA-TV Atlanta