XXXTentacion Gets Knocked Out On Stage

You won't believe your eyes.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion lives a pretty bizarre life.

The rapper, who famously beefed with Drake, was performing in San Diego on Wednesday when a guy jumped on stage and knocked him out cold. The incident, which was captured on video, turned into an all-out brawl that left one person stabbed. XXX was soon carried offstage and one of his tour managers told TMZ that the rapper was unconscious for at least two minutes after the KO.

Police say that another fight broke out later in the parking lot as well, and fans blamed rapper Rob Stone for the mayhem. They reportedly chanted his name as soon as the fight started, but no word on whether or not he was really involved. As for the stabbing, law enforcement believed that the stabbing happened backstage after the initial punch.

No arrests have been made as cops want to speak with XXX for a statement. However, the rapper’s initial reaction was to point the finger at the venue.

Check out the video above of XXXTentacion blaming the venue and security for setting him up. SMH.

Photos