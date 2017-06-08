Entertainment
Save Your Singles! ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Show Is Reportedly Canceled

Lifetime pulls the plug on the exotic dancers.

If you were excited for another season of scantily clad men on Vivica’s Black Magic show, you might want to cool your heart. The Lifetime show has reportedly been canceled.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the show, which included an array of exotic dancers for an all-male revue, will not be renewed for a second season. It was produced by Propagate with Vivica A. Fox and Jean-Claude LaMarre serving as creators and executive producers. Male dancers with a solid following, such as Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire and Jonathan “Heat” Martinez, were among the stars.

There is no word yet on why Lifetime pulled the plug on the show, but a very public beef between Fox and LaMarre could have played a part. We previously reported that LaMarre is taking Fox to court for allegedly taking dancers from him for her own male revue.

Black Magic premiered in January with the last episode having screened on February 22.

