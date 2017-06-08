Derek Fisher’s DUI Crash Car Is Registered To Matt Barnes

Derek Fisher has constantly been making headlines ever since he began dating his former friend’s ex-wife, Gloria Govan

After being arrested for suspicion of DUI over the weekend, things got even worse for the former Knicks coach. According to TMZ, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade that Fisher wrecked in the crash is registered to his arch nemesis, Matt Barnes.

Reports say that Fisher was driving the white SUV early Sunday morning when he hit a guardrail on the 101 Freeway in L.A. He was driving home with new boo and Barnes’ ex, Gloria. Making matters worse, sources say the Golden State Warriors star had given the Escalade to Gloria specifically “for the kids.”

Unfortunately for Matt, Gloria and the kids, the family truck was completely totaled and Fisher was arrested for a DUI. However, Matt Barnes has yet to speak out about the incident — he’s probably too focused on almost winning an NBA championship.