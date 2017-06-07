Paternity Results: Potential Father Thinks Mom Is Too Ratchet To Have Custody [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

26-year-old Grace and 24-year-old Renard are a pair who are seeking a paternity test for the baby in question, but not because they’re together. The two have hooked up a few times, and now Grace has a 7-week-old baby that she named after her. Renard doesn’t think the baby is his, but if she is his, he’s decided that he should have full custody.

Renard doesn’t think Grace is fit to be a mother. Click on the audio player above, and part two below to hear more & find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Part II:

Your browser does not support iframes.