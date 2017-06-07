Spirit Shares Psychological Insight On Bill Maher Using The N-Word [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When comedian and host Bill Maher dropped the n-word casually on his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” a lot of people were very offended. At the same time, a lot of people came to his defense as a man who is known to be a someone who actually travels in black circles. Still, most people maintain that it was wrong for him to say what he said.

But Spirit says we can’t really get mad at him. Click on the audio player to hear her explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

