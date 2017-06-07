The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Spirit Shares Psychological Insight On Bill Maher Using The N-Word [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
When comedian and host Bill Maher dropped the n-word casually on his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” a lot of people were very offended. At the same time, a lot of people came to his defense as a man who is known to be a someone who actually travels in black circles. Still, most people maintain that it was wrong for him to say what he said.

But Spirit says we can’t really get mad at him. Click on the audio player to hear her explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Why Bill Maher’s N-Word Joke Is Unacceptable [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Special K Shares Insightful Thoughts On Bill Maher’s N-Word Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ice Cube Will Take On Bill Maher Over N-Word Controversy

