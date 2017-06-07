Uncategorized
Another Co-Star Escorts Bill Cosby on Day Three of His Trial

Posted 8 hours ago
Bill Cosby chose another former co-star to escort him into court for day 3 of his criminal sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old walked hand-in-hand with actress Sheila Frazier, his co-star in the 1978 comedy, “California Suite.”

Frazier who also starred in the 1972 movie, “Super Fly,” is married to the hairstylist for both Cosby and his wife, Camille, according to TMZ.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his daughter Rudy on “The Cosby Show,” walked arm-in-arm with Cosby into court on Monday.


Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, returns to the stand today where she’ll be cross-examined by the comedian’s lawyer.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

