Bill Maher’s Former Girlfriend and Kevin Hart Speak on the HBO Host’s N-Word Usage

Posted 7 hours ago
Coco Johnsen, Bill Maher‘s ex-girlfriend, is getting some get-back at the comic’s expense and we’re not all that surprised.

She and Maher were an item for about a year and a half. The relationship ended badly with her suing him for $9 million for not following through on his alleged promise to marry her.

In light of the his recent troubles caused by his usage of the n-word, she revealed that he allegedly verbally abused her with degrading racial comments.

A TMZ video guy caught up with Coco on Tuesday at Burbank airport and she said that she believes Bill thought no one would really care about his N-word usage.

She thinks Bill could use some sensitivity training courtesy of the NAACP.

Check out her comments above.


In other Bill Maher/n-word news, Kevin Hart, who last year surpassed Jerry Seinfeld to become the highest-paid stand-up comedian, shared his thoughts on the latest controversy surrounding the HBO host  during an appearance on The View to promote his new memoir Wednesday morning, reports the Daily Beast.

When the funnyman/author was asked if Maher should have been fired for using the “n-word” in a joke during last Friday’s Real Time, Hart said he’s not a place to say whether anyone should lose their job because of something they said.

“I don’t think Bill Maher is a racist, but you know the consequences of using the word,” Hart added. “You know how many people view into your show. It was stupid.”

Maher issued a rare written apology for using the “offensive” word and plans to address the situation on this week’s episode of his show, which will include Michael Eric Dyson, Ice Cube, and Symone Sanders among his guests.

Senator Al Franken was previously scheduled to appear, but decided to cancel due to Maher’s remarks.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

