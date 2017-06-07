Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare for Her Tour

Janet Jackson is getting ready for her tour in January, and part of that is her quest to shed her baby weight, according to ET.

A source close to Jackson’s family exclusively told ET that she has been “training, dieting and eating clean,” and she has lost an impressive 50 pounds due to all her hard work and perseverance.

“Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again,” the source explained.

The source also said that Jackson doesn’t plan to come back to the United States. She has been living in London since the birth of her son, Eissa. Although she split with her husband, Wissam Al Mana, after Eissa was born, Jackson and Mana are working together to raise their child.

