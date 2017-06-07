Entertainment
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion Before The 2008 Olympics

See what the gold medalist had to say.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Source: Kansas City Star / Getty

Source: Kansas City Star / Getty


Five-time Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross recently revealed in her new memoir that she had an abortion, just weeks before running in the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

In her book Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life, which is available on Tuesday, the gold medalist got candid about the life-changing decision that she and her husband (who she was engaged to at the time) had to make. She wrote, “Over the phone, we didn’t go into details. As if not saying it would alleviate some of the guilt and the shame. The veil of a child out of wedlock at the prime of my career seemed unbearable. What would my sponsors, my family, my church, and my fans think of me?”

Although Sanya believes she made the right decision before the Beijing Olympics, she still has a few regrets. The track star, who is currently pregnant, told TMZ, “I felt like it was a choice I had to make in order to continue pursuing my dream. [The decision] still weighs very heavily on my heart.”

Despite her emotional set back, Sanya went on to win a gold medal that year. We applaud your bravery, Mrs. Richards-Ross.

See what else she has to say in the video above.

