Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To Star On Love & Hip Hop Miami Before Landing A BET Show

Find out why the couple had a change of heart.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Everyone wants a piece of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir.

Earlier this week, we reported the hip hop couple landed their very own reality show on BET and that the network will film their October wedding. However, sources are saying that the Wopsters were allegedly set to star on Love & Hip Hop: Miami before snagging a deal with BET.

But judging by the numbers, it looks as though the rapper and the makeup maven got a way better deal by taking their talents to BET, as opposed to sticking with VH1. The Shade Room reports that VH1 execs wanted the couple to join the cast of Love and Hip Hop Miami before they agreed to a the wedding special. However, according to a close source, Gucci and Keyshia turned down the offer, and now they’ve found a network that will pay for their wedding in full. Look at God!

As we previously reported, Gucci will be getting $400,000 whereas the Keyshia will be getting $250,000 in addition to the $1 million wedding that BET is footing. The wedding will reportedly take place in Miami, and around 200 guests are expected to attend.

Talk about a come up.

