Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay His Epic Jewelry Bill

has found himself in some legal trouble over a Rolex and a diamond bracelet. According to theJasmineBRAND.com , Haimov Jewelers filed legal docs saying Kingston borrowed these items and promised to pay them the next day. He allegedly never did.

The Florida-based jewelers tried to contact Kingston many times, but he never responded, so they sued. They demanded $44k+ in damages for the unpaid bill. Earlier this year, the judge granted the jewelers’ motion for a default judgement amounting to $314,138.22. The default judgment is higher than the original demand because the judge added retroactive interest.

Despite all of this, Kingston says he was never served with the lawsuit, so now he’s fighting the judgement. He also said the recent burglary of his L.A. home and his relocation has kept him distracted. Kingston showed up in court on June 2, demanding the default judgement be vacated and thrown out, saying that he had no connections to Florida and the jeweler filed in the wrong state.

We’ll see how this turns out for the singer. The judge has already said that Kingston was properly served with legal docs, but failed to respond. With a $44k+ demand, the reply button isn’t nothing to play with.

