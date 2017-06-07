News
SWAT Team Raided Man’s House While He Was Counting Cash On Facebook Live

Well, damn.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Breon Hollings was on Facebook Live showing off a stack of cash when he was hit with the unexpected. As the Jacksonville native counted money in front of the camera and said, “This sh*t don’t stop, man,” he heard deputies on a loudspeaker outside of his place.

Hollings raced out his room, while deputies in the background shouted, “This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We have a search warrant.” A series of loud noises followed, which neighbors told Fox 30 were smoke grenades hurled into the house.

The Facebook Live camera continues to roll and deputies can be seen walking in and out of the room before one of them notices the camera and turns it off. Hollings was arrested for drug and weapon possession. According to Fox 30, officers found a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the house.

Law officers said they weren’t tipped off by the Facebook Live video before raiding the house and they had already secured a warrant before Hollings arrest. You can watch video of the incident below.


 

 

