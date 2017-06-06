Gary’s Tea: Is Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner’s New Relationship For Real? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were rumored to have been together for a while before they appeared to make things publicly officially. Now, fans are questioning the nature of the relationship, since it’s a good look for Travis (and his ticket sales) to be with the youngest Jenner-Kardashian sister.

Plus, some people seem to believe that Travis is a downgrade from Tyga, but is that true? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

