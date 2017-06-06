Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Jaden Smith Was Kicked Out Of Toronto Hotel? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jaden Smith threw a fit on social media when he said he had a bad experience in a Four Seasons hotel in Toronto. He claimed the hotel kicked him out of his room and “spiked” his pancakes with cheese, which, as a vegan, Jaden wanted no parts of. What was going on behind all of that bizarre drama?

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

