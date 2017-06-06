The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Jaden Smith Was Kicked Out Of Toronto Hotel? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment


Jaden Smith threw a fit on social media when he said he had a bad experience in a Four Seasons hotel in Toronto. He claimed the hotel kicked him out of his room and “spiked” his pancakes with cheese, which, as a vegan, Jaden wanted no parts of. What was going on behind all of that bizarre drama?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Should Jaden Smith Be Outraged About His Girlfriend’s Criminal Past [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Does This Prove Jaden Smith Has Issues? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend A Bad Influence? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jaden and Willow: Growing Up Fast

8 photos Launch gallery

Jaden and Willow: Growing Up Fast

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Jaden Smith Was Kicked Out Of Toronto Hotel? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jaden and Willow: Growing Up Fast

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 10 hours ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 10 hours ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 11 hours ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 15 hours ago
06.06.17
Exclusive: Jidenna Talks New Tour, His Ideal Woman…
 15 hours ago
06.07.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Halle Berry Pregnant With Third Child? [photos]
 2 days ago
06.04.17
Courtside Kween: Rihanna’s Feud With Kevin Durant Is…
 4 days ago
06.04.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 6 days ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods Dash Cam Arrest Footage Released [Video]
 6 days ago
06.01.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Arrivals
Rich Homie Quan Could Be Facing Up To…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
Photos